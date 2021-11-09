FY2022 EPS Estimates for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Cut by Analyst

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ManTech International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.74.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair cut ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $81.88 on Monday. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in ManTech International by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $770,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

