Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at Scotiabank

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QBCRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

Get Quebecor alerts:

QBCRF opened at $24.42 on Friday. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.