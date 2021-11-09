Skyline Champion Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyline Champion in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

SKY opened at $75.00 on Monday. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 2.13.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $422,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.