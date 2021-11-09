Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COST. Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.08.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $503.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $222.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.88. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $520.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

