Zenvia (ZENV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZENV stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02. Zenvia has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

ZENV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

