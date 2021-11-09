HireQuest (HQI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. HireQuest had a net margin of 61.57% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $268.84 million, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

