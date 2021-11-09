The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.17.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

MTW stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $792.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.