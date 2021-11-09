Raymond James Raises Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$120.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $90.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average is $85.35. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.