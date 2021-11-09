Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of MRO opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.95, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 3.08.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

