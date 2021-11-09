Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$155.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$148.00 to C$155.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PBH. TD Securities upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$127.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$146.29.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

TSE PBH opened at C$136.10 on Friday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$94.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$133.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.93%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.