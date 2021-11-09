Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.60.

UBER opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 36,970 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 363,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 160,067 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,558,064 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $114,601,000 after purchasing an additional 251,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 68,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

