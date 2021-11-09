Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.
Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $63.83.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $97,000.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
