Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $97,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

