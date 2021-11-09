Analysts Expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.02). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $39,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 60.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

