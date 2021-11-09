DA Davidson Trims Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price to $355.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $375.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.10.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of CVNA opened at $292.73 on Friday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $182.06 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.88 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.90.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $21,550,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,578,253.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,665 shares of company stock worth $88,963,007 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Carvana by 6,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.