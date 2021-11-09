Barclays Boosts AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $135.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.78.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC opened at $125.98 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.72.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,419. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.