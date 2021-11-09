FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $2.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $61.85 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $63.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $739,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.