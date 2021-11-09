Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) vs. Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Financial Survey

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Semtech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.32 $217.34 million $4.05 19.66 Semtech $595.12 million 9.80 $59.90 million $1.12 80.82

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Semtech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 15.89% 18.40% 13.54% Semtech 13.44% 14.21% 9.22%

Volatility & Risk

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cirrus Logic and Semtech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 1 1 12 0 2.79 Semtech 0 2 8 0 2.80

Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus price target of $105.29, indicating a potential upside of 32.26%. Semtech has a consensus price target of $80.10, indicating a potential downside of 11.51%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Semtech.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Semtech on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.