The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

