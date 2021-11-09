BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

BBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

