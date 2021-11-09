Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bluegreen Vacations in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $665.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

