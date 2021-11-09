Huron Consulting Group Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $53.43 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

