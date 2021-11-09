Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PENN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $58.99 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

