Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Evercore ISI

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.25.

PTON stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $3,134,763.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

