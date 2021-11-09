Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $155.00 at Oppenheimer

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PZZA. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -153.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average of $113.81.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,925,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

