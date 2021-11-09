Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Redbox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RDBX stock opened at 14.85 on Friday. Redbox has a fifty-two week low of 9.12 and a fifty-two week high of 27.22.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

