Mister Car Wash (MCW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.390-$0.440 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. On average, analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MCW opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several analysts have commented on MCW shares. UBS Group raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $205,202,925.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

