Kubient (KBNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Kubient had a negative net margin of 381.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.97%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Get Kubient alerts:

Kubient stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Kubient has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

In other Kubient news, Director Grainne M. Coen acquired 16,000 shares of Kubient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kubient stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Kubient at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kubient from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.