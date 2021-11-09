Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. On average, analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $378.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
