Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. On average, analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $378.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

