Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Verisk Analytics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $214.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.42. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $217.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

