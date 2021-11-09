Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Raised to C$156.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRBZF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of PRBZF opened at $109.02 on Friday. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $109.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.49.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.