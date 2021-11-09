Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $133.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $118.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.25.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $403,989. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Standex International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,641,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

