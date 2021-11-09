Canaccord Genuity Raises True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target to C$7.50

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TUERF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

