Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at CIBC

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.58.

Shares of MRETF stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

