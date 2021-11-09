NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) & BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Financial Survey

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of BioAtla shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NanoString Technologies and BioAtla’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $117.32 million 19.59 -$110.08 million ($2.82) -17.91 BioAtla $430,000.00 2,342.90 -$35.85 million N/A N/A

BioAtla has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoString Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NanoString Technologies and BioAtla, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 BioAtla 0 0 5 0 3.00

NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.57%. BioAtla has a consensus target price of $65.20, indicating a potential upside of 118.79%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -74.15% -45.77% -20.74% BioAtla N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BioAtla beats NanoString Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software. The company was founded by Amber Ratcliffe, Krassen Dimitrov, and Dwayne Dunaway on June 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

