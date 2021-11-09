Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.
Shares of MFGP stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04.
Micro Focus International Company Profile
Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.
