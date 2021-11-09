Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 18,752.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 762,270 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth about $4,861,000. 22NW LP increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 527,589 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 255,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 246,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

