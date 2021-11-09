ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

SWAV opened at $238.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -155.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.69.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $549,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

