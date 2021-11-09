Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

Primo Water stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 1.28. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other Primo Water news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,254 shares of company stock worth $6,488,018. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,228,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,984,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

