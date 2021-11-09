Scotiabank Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$19.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.59.

DREUF stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

