Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.68). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Shares of AGIO opened at $45.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

