Royal Bank of Canada Boosts IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target to GBX 2,150

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMI. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,783 ($23.30) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,727.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,699.86. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,055 ($13.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.