Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Cut by Truist Securiti

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDSI. UBS Group began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

BDSI opened at $3.40 on Monday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.