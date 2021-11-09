KeyCorp Comments on Denbury Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denbury in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DEN. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $89.24 on Monday. Denbury has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Denbury by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,011,000 after buying an additional 1,038,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denbury by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after buying an additional 3,933,584 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,425,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denbury by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,591,000 after buying an additional 2,505,341 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Denbury by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after buying an additional 2,366,171 shares during the period.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

