Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $47.30 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

