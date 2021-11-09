IRIDEX (IRIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect IRIDEX to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. IRIDEX has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. On average, analysts expect IRIDEX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRIDEX stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $142.96 million, a PE ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research firms have commented on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRIDEX stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

