Co-Diagnostics (CODX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Co-Diagnostics has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.190-$0.220 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. On average, analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $244.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CODX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 302.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

