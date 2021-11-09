UpHealth (UPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 million. On average, analysts expect UpHealth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Shares of UPH stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPH shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on UpHealth in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UpHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UpHealth stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of UpHealth as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.