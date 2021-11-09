Humana Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Humana in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $528.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.10.

NYSE:HUM opened at $454.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,239,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Humana by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,530,000 after purchasing an additional 190,296 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 4,267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Humana by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 860,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.