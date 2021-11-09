Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Dürr (OTC:DUERF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dürr (OTC:DUERF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DUERF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Dürr in a report on Friday. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Dürr from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Get Dürr alerts:

DUERF opened at $45.55 on Friday. Dürr has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $49.15.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.