Canaccord Genuity Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$18.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AETUF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.59.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.