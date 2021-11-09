Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at Cormark

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CSFB cut shares of Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.15.

TSE MFC opened at C$25.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of C$48.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$27.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$322,455.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$228,039.22. Also, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total transaction of C$72,683.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,910 shares of company stock worth $926,405.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

